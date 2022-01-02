“The intent of it is to make the racing more exciting” – Australian GP boss is positive the upgrades on the track will extend F1’s commitment to Australia beyond contract

Australian GP boss is sure that the upgrades made on the track will ensure that F1 extends its commitment with Australia.

The Albert Park Circuit in Australia made its debut on the F1 calendar in 1996 as a replacement for Adelaide. Since then the circuit never got a chance to make upgrades until 2019.

The pandemic shutdown gave the opportunity to upgrade the track and facilities with a much faster track layout. F1 will return to Australia in April 2022. Boss of the Australian GP corporation, Andrew Westacott believes that these major upgrades will ensure F1’s return beyond the contract.

“When you’re doing the track modifications that we’ve done, which is about $20 million worth, you don’t do those just for the three or four years. I say three because the contract goes out to 2025, so it’s actually this year plus another three,” Westacott told Speedcafe.com.

“We’ve always got an eye to the future, and in the world of Formula 1 and MotoGP, you’ve really got to be looking to that future.”

“There’s nothing other than optimism and ongoing dialogue that we always have with people,” he further added.

Australian GP has targeted more overtaking

Westacott further suggested that contract negotiations are underway. He said, “I’ve always held the view with F1 and Dorna at MotoGP is you’re starting the contract negotiations the minute you ink the previous one.”

“You’ve got to be continuously developing your facilities, the track, and also the entertainment and the programme you put on. When you look at what Zandvoort has done, and Mexico, and what Miami will probably do, we’ve got to make sure we’re up the front of the pack.”

“The intent of it is to make the racing more exciting,” he further added.

He also gave some details of the modified track. The second sector of the lap on the circuit would be fearsomely fast. Other corners have also been expanded as necessary to increase the chances of overtaking.

Since 1995, fresh asphalt has also been laid down. But Westacott felt that just a simple refresh would not be enough. Therefore, they have made some subtle changes to camber, asphalt mix, took out a chicane and also widened the pit lane.

He explained that the combination of some parts of the track is designed to introduce a more tyre strategy.

