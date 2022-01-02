“Maybe when I retire I’ll come back”– Did you know Lewis Hamilton was also a wrestler in Lucha Libre Wrestling?

Lewis Hamilton, one of the top Formula One drivers in the world, also showed off his wrestling skills on a trip to Mexico in 2015.

A short view back to the past when Lewis Hamilton took a break from the hectic Formula 1 schedule ahead of the 2015 Mexico Grand Prix. The seven-times world champion tried his hand at Lucha Libre wrestling in the most bizarre fashion.

One, Two, Oh no! Kick Out! Come on, Lewis Hamilton!

After wrapping up with a victory at the US Grand Prix the previous weekend, the Briton took to the ring during a Lucha Libre promotional event at Arena Mexico. PUMA sponsored the event with the hashtag #HamiltonMx.

Also Read: F1 boss hints sure entry of Volkswagen group into the sport

Lewis took on professional wrestler Mistico – his real name is Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde. After an Irish whip to the ropes, Lewis dived on the Mexican wrestler, counted out. He ended up surprising the crowd by delivering a knockout blow and clearly enjoyed himself at the event. Throwback to when Lewis Hamilton took part in a Lucha Libre wrestling match ahead of the 2015 Mexico Grand Prix 💪 (via LaAficion/IG) pic.twitter.com/PxJdZ6087q — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 4, 2021 The then soon-to-be world champion was carried around the ring on the shoulders of another wrestler, Mephisto, as the crowd screamed “Lewis, Lewis, Lewis” after the match. I’ve seen this on TV, in movies, but to actually be there and be in the ring is really cool He was gifted a decorative skull with the presenter appreciating Lewis, stating: “This is the way we do it. With candy skulls, decorative skulls. The idea is to celebrate life, your [Lewis] amazing life, please enjo. Pleaseft.” He then played foosball (table soccer) with the wrestlers & presenters and bid farewell to the crowd by playing the guitar with the Mexican’s quintessential folk-derived musical ensemble, famous The Mariachi. Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he wants to retire at McLaren Talking about this special event, The Briton stated: “I’ve seen this on TV, in movies, but to actually be there and be in the ring is really cool,” he said.