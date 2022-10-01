“The last thing I would try is wine”: Lando Norris will never try $80 Daniel Ricciardo’s alcoholic drink

Lando Norris claims he will never sip a drink of wine as he detests it, unlike his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who has his own line.

F1 drivers have a lavish lifestyle, and alcohol is a significant part of it. Even the podium celebration has an alcoholic beverage sprayed among the podium holders after every race.

Moreover, F1 drivers are heavily involved in clubbing and partying, whether at team events or just steaming off with their friends. Thus, alcohol is everywhere in F1.

McLaren teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris are very much in this process. However, the choice of alcohol is way different for the two.

While Ricciardo loves wine and even has his own line with ST Hugo, which costs $80 a bottle, Norris detests wine and thinks he will never ever even have it.

“We just have different interests, different ages, grew up in different times,” said Norris on Beyond the Grid. “He drinks a lot of wine, and that’s the last thing I could ever want to do in my life is drink wine is drink wine for enjoyment because I hate it so much.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris: A big contrast

There is no denying that Ricciardo and Norris do hit off well. However, the difference between their bond in comparison to how much Norris got close with Carlos Sainz is huge.

Norris explains that it’s because the age difference between Ricciardo and him is huge, while his former teammate is much closer in age. Therefore, their friendship was stronger.

Though, he also admits that he goes well with Ricciardo, who is also a fun-loving guy. However, he sees the Australian more as a veteran of the sport and a guiding figure, unlike Sainz, who was more of a competition to him.

So, it’s easier to figure out that Ricciardo and Norris, despite getting well, had not nailed a friendship like CarLando. The Briton will have a new teammate in Oscar Piastri in 2023, who is almost 18 months younger. So, what kind of camaraderie will they set? It remains to be seen.