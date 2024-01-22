The Max Verstappen fever hits NFL Stadium During an NFL Game Between Chiefs and Bills

Away from the immense success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, the rapid rise of Max Verstappen in the world of F1 has attracted millions of new fans to the sport. The fandom has grown so much that Verstappen is now becoming a popular entity in other sports. An example of the same came when the NFL teams Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills met with each other for a Divisional Round match, and an iconic Verstappen song played in the background (video clip uploaded on X by Clara).

The song, popularly known as ‘DuDuDuDu, Max Verstappen,’ played in the background as Taylor Kelce watched his teammates play from the sidelines. Given the Chiefs’ tight end is dating global pop icon Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old was also in attendance as the Max Verstappen fever hit the crowd present in the Highmark Stadium in New York City.

The current version of the song, officially titled ’33 Max Verstappen,’ released in September 2023, while the original track came a year earlier, with artists Carte Blanq and Maxx Power collaborating for the same. The song has since become a fan-favorite and an anthem for the Dutchman.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fayealaia/status/1632508010299015168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KenniMiddleton/status/1675510342124810241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Max Verstappen is a popular subject for music artists

With millions of plays on Spotify, 33 Max Verstappen is already a huge hit among the F1 fans, but it isn’t the only Verstappen-themed song out there. In July 2016, three Dutch fans came up with a song called ‘Super Max’ to celebrate the racer. It has since gone viral and has over 11 million views on YouTube. Even Lando Norris is a fan of the song, and he even played it during a live stream on Twitch as Verstappen watched along.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thrillseekcr/status/1472286194536960006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The band, known as ‘Pitstop Boys,’ has also released a song on Lando Norris titled ‘Let’s Go Lando.’ It has over 847k views on YouTube, and the number continues to rise. Their latest hit is a song on Fernando Alonso titled ‘Vamos Fernando!’ which celebrates the impressive 2023 season the Aston Martin driver had. Released seven months ago, the video currently has over 226k views.