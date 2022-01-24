F1

“The new guy is in the pocket of Ron Dennis, as you with me! And I promise you, you have the fighting and the guy is protected by Ron Dennis” – Former Renault boss discusses Fernando Alonso’s tenure in McLaren

"The new guy is in the pocket of Ron Dennis, as you with me! And I promise you, you have the fighting and the guy is protected by Ron Dennis" - Former Renault boss discusses Fernando Alonso's tenure in McLaren
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Not as dissapointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me": When Aaron Rodgers made a bold claim that aged poorly after 0-4 record against San Francisco 49ers in the postseason
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The new guy is in the pocket of Ron Dennis, as you with me! And I promise you, you have the fighting and the guy is protected by Ron Dennis" - Former Renault boss discusses Fernando Alonso's tenure in McLaren
“The new guy is in the pocket of Ron Dennis, as you with me! And I promise you, you have the fighting and the guy is protected by Ron Dennis” – Former Renault boss discusses Fernando Alonso’s tenure in McLaren

Flavio Briatore predicted Fernando Alonso’s unsuccessful McLaren move believing Lewis Hamilton was in Ron Dennis’s…