“The numbers you give, it is pure speculation and bulls**t” – Fred Vasseur dismisses reports of Guanyu Zhou bringing in Chinese state money to Alfa Romeo

“The numbers you give, it is pure speculation and bulls**t” – Fred Vasseur hints if Guanyu Zhou makes the move to Alfa Romeo, it will not just be for sponsorship reasons.

With Valtteri Bottas confirmed for the first seat, all the focus is on who will occupy the second Alfa Romeo seat next season. Currently, Antonio Giovinazzi occupies it, and he is doing a decent job on it.

According to https://t.co/S1s2xgIpc3, Guanyu Zhou will replace Giovinazzi if he gets his superlicense (top 5 in the championship) no matter how Antonio performs in the remaining races. pic.twitter.com/5oPPwzPzFv — F2.Addict (@AddictF2) September 18, 2021

But reports suggest Alpine junior Guanyu Zhou will get it, something which Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur did not rule out. But he categorically dismissed the detail of the Chinese driver bringing in 30m as sponsorship. He also confirmed Giovinazzi remains a contender and will be assessed until late into the season.

“The numbers you give, it is pure speculation and bulls**t.”

“At the other end. I was asked about some names and they are guys at the top in F2. Piastri is doing a fantastic job, Zhou was second, a frontrunner in the championship, and we have to consider F2.

“If you have a look over the last few seasons, all the young kids coming from F2 have done a great job. For me, it means it is an option but it is not the only one.

“We have Antonio at the moment. He knows perfectly the team, he is doing a good job. He had two very impressive qualis in Zandvoort and Monza.

“Personally, I think he is stepping up. It means that it is good for him if I take time and then we will see.”

Read More “I’m the closest ever to get into Formula 1 as a Chinese driver” – Guanyu Zhou hoping to make history this decade