Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Charles Leclerc Attends Monte Carlo Masters With Girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / Pro Shots

With the weekend off between the Japanese GP and the upcoming 2024 Chinese GP, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is attending the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters Final being held at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, on the borders of his hometown, Monaco. Leclerc is accompanied by his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux.

Norwegian tennis ace Casper Ruud and Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas were competing in the final. Tsitsipas outplayed Ruud in the final and went on to lift the title by a comfortable score of 6-1, 6-4.

Charles Leclerc is a huge tennis fan with the Monegasque regularly appearing at various matches. Last year, the #16 driver was accompanied by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Alexandra, and the Frenchman’s girlfriend, Kika Gomes, at Wimbledon.

They attended the tournament to watch a match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz. While Leclerc is known to be a fan of Djokovic, the 26-year-old had also hinted that he enjoys watching Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz.

During last year’s Wimbledon tournament, Leclerc had hailed the 20-year-old as an “incredible player”. Alcaraz then went on to win the trophy by defeating Djokovic in the final.

Charles Leclerc drives around in Ferrari’s first-ever SUV

A lot has changed in Charles Leclerc’s life since Wimbledon last year. While the event was the first time he effectively confirmed his relationship with Alexandra Saint-Mleux, it’s been a year now since they have been dating. Saint-Mleux is an art history student with a now thriving TikTok career with over 250,o00 followers as per People.

Moreover, the duo seem to have added a third member to the ‘family’. The Ferrari driver has adopted a puppy, Leo. The #16 driver also got a new addition to his garage in Monaco.

Ferrari recently released their first-ever SUV – the Purosangue, following in Lamborghini’s footsteps with the Urus. And their F1 superstar got one just for himself. He was seen driving around in Monaco in his brand-new $398,000 beast recently.

Ferrari seem to have outdone Lamborghini in almost every aspect with the Purosangue. Compared to the 4.0 Litre V8 engine in the Urus, the Purosangue boasts a hefty 6.2 Litre V12 beast in its engine compartment, making it an overall champion in terms of torque delivery, top speed, and outright power.

