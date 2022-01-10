“The only thing my dad tried to drill into me”– Daniel Ricciardo snubbed only wise advice his father gave to him before entering F1

Daniel Ricciardo talked about how his father told him to behave in Formula 1 before entering the grandest stage of the motorsport.

Daniel Ricciardo has spent over 10 years in Formula 1 and can easily be classified as a sports’ veteran. In the mentioned time, the Australian has competed for several top teams and have won multiple races in his career.

In his initial career days, Ricciardo was advised by his father to behave in the sport in specific conduct. However, the Australian race driver claims he didn’t follow the sage words.

“Funnily enough, the only thing my dad tried to drill into me was “look presentable” so have a clean shave,” said Ricciardo while talking on Gypsy Tales Podcast.

“Make sure your hair is not looking too bad or whatever. It was more you know like, there is a lot of business and F1 is this and that. You will be sitting in the room with a lot of big people so to speak, so look presentable, look mature all that sort of stuff.”

“That’s the only thing he wanted a bit out of me, but typically father-son relationship, I would choose not to listen or yeah whatever dad, they are going to like me for me and that was that.”

Also read: When Daniel Ricciardo had to go through an ill-prepared interview on the Ellen Degeneres show

Daniel Ricciardo feels it pushed him to go even more opposite

Ricciardo is a fan of getting inked. So much that he even coerced his former boss Cyril Abiteboul and current McLaren boss Zak Brown to get tattoos by the trick of betting. Ricciardo reveals his father at some stage suggested avoiding tattoos, but he did the opposite.

“I think actually just being a little smartass actually probably forced me as well to be even more. “Don’t get tattoos” you know what if this and that, “No, I am going to get tattoos”, it’s what I want to do.”

“You know, If I am going to run a bread this weekend, I am going to run a bread. If they don’t like me, then they don’t want me. That’s the relationship I want to be in,” Ricciardo concluded.

Also read: McLaren star driver reveals how his mom’s decision made him an F1 star instead of a mountain biker