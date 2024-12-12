mobile app bar

“The Pinnacle of My F1 Career”: McLaren Mechanic on the Title-Winning Pitstop Made on Lando Norris

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
McLaren F1 Team Celebrating the World Constructor Championship 2024.during Race Day, Sunday of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

McLaren F1 Team Celebrating the World Constructor Championship 2024.during Race Day, Sunday of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Besides the drivers, the mechanics and engineers also dream of facilitating a world championship-winning campaign in F1. Unfortunately, with the cutthroat pecking order in the sport — only two to three top teams fighting at the front — not all of them can fulfill their dream of becoming champions. So, McLaren’s Frazer ‘Bert’ Burchell is grateful that he got his chance with the Woking outfit’s historic Constructors’ title triumph.

At the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Lando Norris needed to come out ahead of Carlos Sainz after his pit stop, to keep McLaren in the running for the 2024 Constructors’ championship. That’s when Bert along with Norris‘ pit crew delivered a pit lane masterclass. With a 2.08-second stop — the fastest of the season — they ensured that the Briton retained the lead.

He came onto his X (formerly Twitter) account later to post a heartwarming tribute to his season. “This pitstop will probably be the pinnacle of my F1 career. This stop had to be under 4s to win the championship. With that in mind we perform the fastest stop of the race, not even a flinch,” he wrote.

With a superlative effort by the entire team on that pitstop, Norris then went on to win the Grand Prix. And with that, the Woking-based team wrapped up their first Constructors’ win since 1998.

Nico Rosberg’s ode to unsung McLaren heroes after championship win

It is often that drivers and team principals get all the glory in F1. And Nico Rosberg wasn’t having any of that whilst putting things into perspective for McLaren‘s historic title triumph in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the former Mercedes driver said, “We underestimate often. You always say, oh, how much pressure was Lando on? But we underestimate the pressure that the team was under to do that pit stop because they know and it’s hard to do [a] pit stop, it’s really hard to get that gun on and not make a mistake.”

Going into the 2025 season, the McLaren crew will be motivated to repeat their heroics from this last season. 2024 was the first time since 2009 that a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won the title. And with Ferrari hungry to win their first title since 2008, McLaren will want to spoil their party by reclaiming the title.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these