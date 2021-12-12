F1

“The race director is allowed to control”– FIA Stewards defends race director Michael Masi against Mercedes’ safety car complaint

"The race director is allowed to control"– FIA Stewards defends race director Michael Masi against Mercedes' safety car complaint
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Looking to overturn the result"– Mercedes weren't even confident to win safety car complaint; but they aim to overturn championship results
Next Article
"Peyton Manning dropped Tom Brady to a 44 overall": New Madden 22 ratings adjustor hilariously downgrades Buccaneers QB in latest prank against former rival
F1 Latest News
"The race director is allowed to control"– FIA Stewards defends race director Michael Masi against Mercedes' safety car complaint
“The race director is allowed to control”– FIA Stewards defends race director Michael Masi against Mercedes’ safety car complaint

Stewards defend race director Michael Masi’s decision as FIA dismisses both appeals made by Mercedes…