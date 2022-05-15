“The Red Bull suite was like a prison which had no food!”- American DJ Diplo blasts Red Bull’s terrible hospitality at the 2022 Miami GP

Three-time Grammy award winning DJ, Diplo stayed at the Red Bull VIP suite during the Miami GP but did not have kind things to say about it.

There were a number of celebrities who attended the inaugural Miami GP last weekend. We saw the likes of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Shawn Mendes grace the paddock, and they all seemed to enjoy themselves.

One person who didn’t quite like the F1 experience was famous DJ Diplo. The 43-year old admitted that he was in town not for the racing, but for the after-parties.

“I still don’t know anything about F1,” Diplo said. “I don’t care about Formula 1 at all, but I care about parties.”

As expected, this was a comment that didn’t sit well with F1 fans on social media. Many already question the involvement of celebrities who have no connection to F1 whatsoever, and the Diplo’s comments just added fuel to fire.

Consequently, his comments regarding the Red Bull suite’s poor hospitality in Miami drew in zero sympathy from fans. Instead, they blasted the DJ for his negative comments about F1.

Diplo left the Red Bull VIP suite to sneak into the Ferrari suites

Diplo was a guest of Red Bull’s. However, according to the American songwriter, it was a terrible experience for him. He compares the suite Red Bull provided him with to a prison, which ‘didn’t have any food.’

“It was this bad box, like a jail,” he said. “Also they had no food, and all I wanted was a sandwich, so I left.”

You can read about @diplo’s experience at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in the New York Times. Takeaways: he likes to party, he didn’t like the Red Bull suite, he snuck into the Ferrari suite, and he enjoyed being tackled by Michelle Obama’s bodyguard. https://t.co/Fmstu0UfNB — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 14, 2022

Diplo had his friends in the city during that time as well. Some of there were guests of Scuderia Ferrari, and their suite was apparently much better than the Austrian outfit’s. It had a ‘three-storied tent, a manicured garden, an espresso bar and flowing Bollinger Champagne.’

“There was a group of seven of us, and three people didn’t have passes, including me,” he continued. “A woman came over to us, and I thought she was going to kick us out, but she was just like, ‘I see you have some extra friends here.” Ferrari had already tagged me on social media, so I knew I would be fine.”

