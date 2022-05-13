“An estimated $1.2m worth of damage” – Helmut Marko says Carlos Sainz accidents eats up Ferrari’s financial advantage

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko calls the report about Red Bull having used 75% of its development budget ‘nonsense.’

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto recently pointed out that with the upgrades that the Red Bull has brought they have significantly spent more money. However, Red Bull boss Helmut Marko thinks that given Carlos Sainz accidents, Red Bull and Ferrari are not so different in that respect.

The Milton-Keynes based team brought a big upgrade in Imola which made the RB18 undefeated. Ferrari has so far refrained from developing their car but following suit for the first time, the Scuderia will make advancements in the car for the upcoming race in Barcelona.

“In the last two races, Red Bull has gained about two tenths,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto is quoted as saying in the Italian media. “To keep up, we also have to bring updates.”

Binotto believes that Red Bull could have used up to 75% of the available development budget: “There is a budget limit. At some point, Red Bull will have to stop further development. In the next few races, it will be our turn to bring new parts.”

However, Marko described the talks about the Milton-Keynes team having already used 75% of its budget nonsense. He further clarified, “I don’t think that we are in a significantly different position than Ferrari in this respect. Especially since I wonder how they affect that Carlos Sainz has crashed the car several times. That can’t be cheap.”

Carlos Sainz caused estimated damage of $1.2mn

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been a victim of multiple crashes in the 2022 season. While there have been only five races in the 2022 season, Sainz has either crashed or spun in Melbourne, Imola and Miami.

His last crash came during the FP2 session at the Miami Internationale Autodrome. The Spaniard stands fourth in the F1 destructor championship so far. According to estimates, he has caused damages worth $1,285,000.

At the top three positions stand Williams’ Nicholas Latifi with $2,817,000, followed by Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with $2,172,000 and $1,415,000 respectively.

