“The regulations are pretty robust”– F1 boss believes teams won’t have “silver bullet” in 2022 to dominate like Mercedes; if it happens FIA have

F1 boss Ross Brawn thinks no team will be having a silver bullet to nail the 2022 regulations; even if it happens, they have a mechanism to neutralize.

The 2022 regulations that significantly transform the aerodynamics in F1 intends to enhance the competition in F1. Earlier, teams who managed to perfect the previous regulations use to dominate a whole era in F1.

But F1 managing director Ross Brawn thinks F1 teams this time won’t be able to find a silver bullet with new innovations, as he thinks the new regulations are extremely robust.

“You don’t know about silver bullets,” said Brawn. “If you knew where the silver bullet was you would have stopped it. There’s no guarantee that something may occur that we just haven’t anticipated.”

“And I think if it is going to occur, you won’t see it in Barcelona [testing]. Probably someone will spring it on F1. But actually, I don’t think that will be the case. I think the regulations are pretty robust. But you can never say.”

F1 is prepared even if someone finds a way out

Brawn further says that F1 and FIA have the mechanism to neutralize an advantage if a team manages to find it. He claims the governing body doesn’t require any unanimity in imposing a new rule that could annihilate the edge.

“That’s part of the reason why the governance has changed,” said Brawn. “And the way of governance has not just changed in order to be able to change the rules at short notice, the governance has changed because teams know you can change the rules at short notice.”

“So they’re far more likely to want to be comfortable with their ideas or concepts before they release them. It’s a circular thing. If you know that eight teams and the FIA and F1 could stop you from doing something if they feel it’s wrong.”

“Then you’re a bit more circumspect in doing it, knowing that that could be an issue. So I think the governance is something that also gives another layer of protection.”

