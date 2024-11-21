“The Rizz on That Kid!”: Ruth Buscombe Divey Hails Franco Colapinto for Pumping Life Into Williams Crew

Franco Colapinto has proven to be not just a handy stop-gap arrangement for Williams but a brilliant driver overall. Unfortunately, no matter how good he turns out to be, he won’t have a seat with the team next year. That is the reason why he drives to make the most of the opportunities he has until the season end. That sort of energy is rubbing off well on the entire team, Ruth Buscombe Divey believes.

The former Ferrari strategist recently shared her experience of talking to some Williams engineers. Buscombe recalled them all swooning over the 21-year-old, hailing him for bringing in some motivational energy to the team. For that, Buscombe exclaimed, “Colapinto is just the coolest guy ever! Like, you know, the rizz on that kid!”

“The kind of effervescence and his joy to be in the paddock has rubbed on a lot of them. They’re like, ‘We’re more excited to go to work because he’s [Colapinto] there.’ With stars in his eyes, so happy to be there, making the most of every second because he doesn’t [have a seat in 2025],” she said on the Drive to Wynn podcast.

Buscombe talked about how Colapinto‘s attitude is an important life lesson for everyone. To be in the moment and enjoy every bit of it because of the uncertainty of the future is how one should live. She also wondered if any other young drivers lived their lives with this motto. After all, the 2025 grid will have a number of them.

Colapinto’s place, however, remains a mystery. While he does not have Williams seat owing to Carlos Sainz, who will join them in 2025, some new avenues could open up for the Argentine.

Red Bull and Alpine interested in signing Colapinto?

Reports suggest that both Red Bull and Alpine are interested in getting Colapinto in 2025. However, both teams face some restraints that could pull the plug on the deal. At Red Bull, for instance, Sergio Perez will have to make way for either Colapinto or Liam Lawson to take his seat. However, with his contract that expires at the end of 2025, this scenario seems unlikely to go through.

Alpine faces a similar problem, as they have already signed an extension with Pierre Gasly. Moreover, they have promoted Jack Doohan from the reserve driver role to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025.

Another roadblock standing firm against both teams is Williams’ reluctance to part ways with Colapinto. The team would certainly not want to lose a young driver they have nurtured at their academy. There is a price tag to melt away that reluctance, though.

Reportedly, Colapinto has a $20 million release clause. That poses a pressing question — do the two suitors rate the Argentine high enough to pay such a hefty amount for him?