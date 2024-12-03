McLaren and Ferrari Expected to Carry the ‘Patrick Mahomes Mentality’ for Title Fight in Abu Dhabi

The fight for the constructors’ championship between McLaren and Ferrari is going down to the wire in Abu Dhabi after a dramatic twist in Qatar. McLaren, who entered the Qatar GP with a comfortable lead over the Scuderia, faced a major setback after Lando Norris got a 10-second stop-and-go penalty that ruined his race.

Ferrari, on the other hand, grabbed the opportunity and reduced McLaren‘s lead significantly. Despite the disappointing outcome, former F1 strategist Ruth Buscombe believes the Woking outfit will approach the finale with a winning mentality, inspired by the mindset of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking on The Fast and the Curious podcast, Buscombe said, “I think most people in Formula 1 that do those kinds of jobs see pressure as a privilege.” She drew a parallel with the NFL’s Super Bowl, explaining how teams prepare all year for the chance to compete in the final, even if it means facing the possibility of defeat.

“I give the NFL example,” Buscombe continued. “For the team that loses the Super Bowl, you know, if you ask Patrick Mahomes the year that they lost when they got to the final, ‘Did you prefer that or would you prefer free like playing practice?’ They always prefer a Super Bowl whether or not you win or you lose.”

Both top of the constructors, McLaren and Ferrari have brought us iconic battles through the decades… From Hunt vs Lauda in the 70s, the infamous 1990 Senna vs Prost battle, Hakkinen vs Schumacher in the late 90s and early 00s, and Hamilton vs Raikkonen in the mid-to-late 00s… pic.twitter.com/CVvF31458Q — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2024

Buscombe expects Ferrari to adopt the same approach as they are also a team desperate for a championship win. The Italian team has momentum after outscoring McLaren in Qatar, however, the Woking-based squad still holds the advantage of a 21-point cushion.

McLaren and Ferrari will fight in Abu Dhabi for the ultimate glory

Heading into Qatar, McLaren needed to outscore Ferrari by 15 points to secure the constructors’ championship before the season finale. Instead, the Italian outfit turned the tables, narrowing the gap and adding even more pressure on McLaren.

Adding to the drama, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc are locked in a battle for second place in the drivers’ standings. Norris currently holds the position with 349 points, but Leclerc is just eight points behind with 341.

This is wild considering where Ferrari were in the early part of the season Charles has quietly put together a mega season pic.twitter.com/tLhnF55Jml — Clapped (@F1Clapped) December 1, 2024

With only the Abu Dhabi GP left and a maximum of 44 points available for both teams, they know what they need to do to win the title they have long awaited.