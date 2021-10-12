F1

“The stewards are an independent court”– Michael Masi responds to Fernando Alonso’s ‘nationality bias’ comments

"The stewards are an independent court"– Michael Masi responds to Fernando Alonso's 'nationality bias' comments
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook out here slapping grown men!": Lakers fans react as 2017 MVP hilariously tries to slap somebody's hands away while giving a young fan his shoes
Next Article
“I think it takes more than just words”: Sebastian Vettel on LGBTQ discussions in F1 and racing in the Middle-East
F1 Latest News
“I think it takes more than just words”: Sebastian Vettel on LGBTQ discussions in F1 and racing in the Middle-East
“I think it takes more than just words”: Sebastian Vettel on LGBTQ discussions in F1 and racing in the Middle-East

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel feels F1 should do more than just vaguely address important social…