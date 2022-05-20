“The strategic loss for Haas was catastrophic”– F1 Twitter bashes Fernando Alonso for criticizing FIA stewards in Miami

Fernando Alonso criticized FIA stewards for penalizing him in Miami without proof; F1 fans call him out for strategy damage to Haas.

The most experienced F1 driver on the current grid publically called the stewards for Miami Grand Prix incompetent, as he feels he was wrongly penalized over there.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Alonso heavily criticized the FIA. He claimed that he was given a penalty without any proof and he also compensated for his wrongdoing.

The 40-year-old race driver on lap 53 cut out the chicane at turn 14, pulling himself away from Mick Schumacher’s DRS range. He was touted to gain a lasting advantage. So a five-second penalty was imposed on him that struck him out of the points range after finishing P9.

.@lukesmithf1 follows up to ask Alonso whether the new stewarding system has improved from last year: Luke: “Have you seen improvements year-on-year?” Alonso: “No.”#F1 #SpanishGP #Autosport — Autosport (@autosport) May 20, 2022

F1 Twitter bashes Fernando Alonso

However, F1 Twitter didn’t side with Alonso in this. On the contrary and something rare happened, the fans this time advocated for FIA’s action on the veteran F1 driver.

Several fans called Alonso out for damaging Schumacher’s prospects in the race through illicit means. Therefore, fans believe that Alonso received a deserving verdict in Miami.

Cutting the corner to avoid giving another driver DRS is gaining a lasting advantage, doesn’t matter whether he gave the time back, the other guy still didn’t get DRS — Simo (@ijsimo25) May 20, 2022

He knocked Mick out if DRS, the time didn’t matter, the strategic loss for Haas was catastrophic & it was deliberate. Alonso didn’t want another generation of Schumacher passing him. 1 dogshit race & somehow it’s everyone else’s fault that he turned into the Spanish inquisition. — TheBigWald (@Spitb0x) May 20, 2022

He escaped Mick’s DRS, idk if that’s not an advantage 🤷 https://t.co/nEt20hErBq — TSAN (@_ftsan) May 20, 2022

Discipline action against Alpine star?

Meanwhile, a section of fans even urged FIA to take disciplinary action against Alonso for defaming the governing body. Now, it remains to be seen what response FIA will make after this public attack on them.

These comments could be counted as misconduct towards personnel involved in the organisation and running of a Grand Prix. Also the penalty was completely fair with the fact that Alonso got off from Mick’s DRS range and that’s a lasting advantage. https://t.co/uwxzx9Xker — Ruz (@turnupthesun_) May 20, 2022

I’d like to see the @fia sanction @alo_oficial for this baseless public denigration of Stewards over his wholly justified penalty. Man full on cut the corner to break the DRS and he’s fronting off like an innocent victim. Get Oscar in the seat, please #F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/fhc7KdDde0 — Paul Douglas, Videographer 💙 (@TVPaulD) May 20, 2022

