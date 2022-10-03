“The team believes in me” – Mick Schumacher still positive about $1 Million a year role with Haas

Mick Schumacher says talks are still ongoing with Haas regarding his contract extension but says there is an opportunity to explore interests elsewhere.

Mick Schumacher signed a 2-year-long contract with Haas ahead of the 2021 season. The 2020 F2 Champion was looking like an exciting prospect in F1 and Haas was glad to offer him the $1 Million a year role.

Mick being a Ferrari Driver Academy product, was offered to Haas who paired him up with Nikita Mazepin. But after 38 F1 race starts the German has not lived up to some expectations laid down by his team.

Mick did not claim points in his debut season in 2021. He has scored only 12 points all coming off 2 weekends in 2022, in Britain and Austria.

Mick has had a fair share of crashes and retirements which have raised concerns in his team. Meanwhile, teammate Kevin Magnussen has claimed 22 points.

There is a possibility that Mick would be replaced at Haas at the end of the 2022 F1 season. The rumours have picked up after Haas delayed contract negotiations with his camp.

Mick Schumacher is out of contract at the end of the season. Ferrari reserve Giovinazzi and Nico Hulkenberg among the contenders should Gene Haas and Steiner choose to twist rather than stick. I understand Ferrari don’t control the second seat, so Haas have free choice #F1 https://t.co/njVu58jeqd — Lawrence Barretto (@lawrobarretto) August 22, 2022

However, Mick seems to not be distracted by the kerfuffle. He states, “The status is that we will of course announce it if there is something new.”

Mick believes the team are still working with him to improve their results. “I think the team knows what I can do and where we want to go. We have all the data, so the facts are on the table.”

He added, “I believe in the team and the team believes in me. We’re in a good position, we’ve got a couple of races that should suit us. Now it’s about collecting the points.”

Mick Schumacher says other opportunities are available too

Recently the news broke that Mick Schumacher is looking to terminate his contract with the Ferrari Driver Academy. He wants to explore interests from other teams and is looking to break ties with the team in which his father won 5 Championships.

This means Haas too can explore signing other drivers. And the name that has emerged is Nico Hulkenberg.

Team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed their interest in the German driver. Steiner has stated that Hulkenger will be a good driver for the team considering the experience he brings.

One of the teams that have seemed to lure Mick is Alpine. Mick is close friends with Esteban Ocon and the Frenchman even endorsed Mick as a good replacement for Fernando Alonso’s vacant 2023 seat.

Esteban Ocon co-president of the Mick Schumacher Fanclub along with Sebastian Vettel ofc pic.twitter.com/6pkWTqPLNg — alison 💌🎃 (@sunshinemick47) September 1, 2022

Mick has been tight-lipped about any possible move outside Haas. But he believes his friendship with Ocon could turn into something exciting too!

Schumacher said, “We are all competitors on the track and we also drive hard against each other. But there is definitely an opportunity to form friendships outside.”

Meanwhile Alpine is looking to secure the services of Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to create an All-French lineup. This means Schumacher faces stiff competition and that puts his future in F1 in doubt.

