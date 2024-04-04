“The Time Has Come”: Carlos Sainz Shares Update on Job-hunting Process

Carlos Sainz’s incredible performance in Australia from two weeks ago has made him one of the most talked about F1 drivers on the grid. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, and Ferrari opting not to renew it, Sainz will be hoping for more performances like Melbourne to encourage more of the other top sides to show an interest in signing him. Heading into the Japanese GP, Sainz shared a major update on his future in the pinnacle of motorsports.

Advertisement

After the Australian GP, Sainz’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc insisted that he wasn’t worried about the Spaniard’s future. As per him, multiple teams are interested in securing the services of the 29-year-old. Sainz now reveals that he is indeed talking to almost everyone on the grid for a seat from 2025 onwards.

Advertisement

As reported by Motorsport, Sainz said, “We are talking to practically everyone. It’s just a matter of delving into the details and seeing what the most realistic options are, which are the best for me and my future.” However, Sainz added that he has nothing to share with the media regarding his destination of choice.

“The only thing I would like to say is that, of course, the time has come to speed things up a bit and we hope to be able to resolve the issue as soon as possible ”. As of today, there are already rumors of several teams interested in securing the three-time Grand Prix winner’s signature.

Sainz has been linked to Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and even Sauber (who will become Audi in 2026). But, the Madrid-born driver has to be careful before making such a big decision.

Carlos Sainz’s options for 2025

Since joining Ferrari in 2021, Carlos Sainz has proven that he has what it takes to compete for a team fighting for race wins. While Charles Leclerc has outperformed him in two of their three seasons together, Sainz was never very far behind.

The Spaniard’s start to the 2024 season as well has been strong which has resulted in multiple top teams reportedly having an interest in signing him. Red Bull, being the sport’s most dominant team, would almost guarantee him a shot at competing for wins.

Advertisement

However, Max Verstappen will be his teammate if he joins the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, which could lead to troubles internally because of the relationship between their fathers. On the other hand, teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin are working hard to reach the front of the grid.

Problems with the car have plagued both outfits, but with the regulation changes of 2026 not very far away, Sainz could have a look at their project and make a decision on his future. One team that many have advised him against joining is Sauber.

Sainz has shown that he can compete at the front, but Sauber is a team that has been a backmarker for several years now. Since Sauber has struggled for a while, they are also unlikely to make strides when the Audi takeover is complete.