“Read the regulations and really understand the code of conduct”: Nico Rosberg schools Briton F1 fans after the Belgian GP in 2014

Nico Rosberg gave a fiery come back to the fans after a chorus of boos erupted on the podium celebration at the Belgian Grand Prix

Back in the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix, the tension started to boil down between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. In the previous race at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton ignored team orders to let Rosberg pass him on the final laps.

This would only be the start of a fierce rivalry. Nico Rosberg qualified ahead of his arch-rival Hamilton in a view to focus on the worlds drivers championship. He led the championship with 202 points, eleven ahead of the Briton.

“Nico hit me, Nico has it me and that is not cool guys” – Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton led the race after a slow start from the German. However, things would eventually boil down when the pair touched going into Les Combes corner on lap two.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc was delighted with Mercedes stepping up their challenge

The pair would touch with Rosberg losing his front wing endplate while Hamilton had a puncture. The latter screamed on the radio that Nico hit him and that was not cool after the incident.

The Seven times world champion would eventually retire on lap 39, while the German would finish second on an eventful afternoon.

Nico Rosberg speaks his heart out to Lewis Hamilton’s fans

During the podium celebration, Rosberg was greeted with loud boos and chant of ‘Hamilton, Hamilton’ by the British fans. He had a savage reply ready for this at the post-race interview.

The second-place finisher said: “They are British fans, I do understand. It was not a nice feeling for me because I do respect their opinion.”

Also Read: When Ayrton Senna retired from the 1984 Dallas GP because the wall moved

Rosberg then schooled the British fans due to their awful behavior towards him at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. He added: “All I ask is actually that they prepare themselves well before having such an opinion. For example: by reading the regulations, and really understanding the code of conduct.”

Rosberg did eventually apologize to the team and Hamilton after the race. He said: “I have already expressed my regret about the incident but, after meeting with Toto, Paddy, and Lewis today. I wish to go a step further and describe it as an error of judgment on my part.”