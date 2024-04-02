“That’s Not Good Enough for Carlos”: Spanish Journalist Rebuffs Sainz Going for Audi Backed Sauber Move

Sauber, a team that Audi will take over completely, seems to be one of the probable destinations for Carlos Sainz, after Ferrari decided to part ways with the Spaniard following the 2024 season. Sainz’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. has a close relationship with the German company, which many feel is the decisive factor behind a switch. However, Spanish journalist Jesus Balseiro believes that the move will be a blunder.

When asked to share his thoughts on Sainz’s potential move to Sauber/Audi next season, Balseiro said in the F1 Nation podcast, , “I don’t think that’s good enough for Carlos’ prospects.”

Per Balseiro’s suggestion, Sainz will leave a race winning outfit, and join a struggling one. Sauber have been backmarkers for a very long time now, finishing 9th in the standings in 2023, and remain there, three races into the current campaign. There aren’t any signs either, of them improving in 2025 that could make Sainz hopeful of competing at least in the midfield.

Even though Audi will take complete control and rebrand Sauber in 2026, there is little chance of them hitting the ground running immediately. Additionally, new regulations are set to shake up the sport in 2026, and if Audi fail to cope up with it, Sainz’s move would be a waste.

Keeping aside the Sauber prospect, which many including Jesus Balseiro feel will be a waste, Sainz will look for other suitors. As his current teammate Charles Leclerc said, there are many team principals interested in the Madrid-born driver. Probable destinations for him could include Aston Martin, Mercedes or even Red Bull.

Probable destination for Carlos Sainz

Sainz’s incredible performance in Melbourne two weeks ago raised his stocks tremendously. If either Max Verstappen, or Sergio Perez leave (the latter more likely), Sainz could join Red Bull, the team which helped him get into F1 in the first place.

On the other hand, Mercedes are also looking for a driver since Lewis Hamilton is moving to Ferrari to take Sainz’s place in 2025. In that case, a swap deal involving Sainz traveling to the Silver Arrows camp looks like an easy option. But Mercedes’ performance will be a major thing the Spaniard would want to keep an eye out on.

Another team Sainz could be linked to is Aston Martin, where their star driver, Fernando Alonso’s future looks dicey. The two-time world champion was recently reported to be questioning his own driving due to the team’s mechanical inferiority, and could look to move elsewhere in the silly season.

Alonso is also linked to the Mercedes seat. So, in any case, Sainz’s fight for a seat in 2025 will be directly against his personal hero.