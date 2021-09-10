F1

“The way Red Bull do things is pretty reckless and ruthless” – George Russell relieved he’s part of the Mercedes family and not arch-rivals Red Bull

"The way Red Bull do things is pretty reckless and ruthless" - George Russell relieved he's part of the Mercedes family and not arch-rivals Red Bull
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Who won IND vs ENG Test series 2021: How will ICC World Test Championship points will be decided after match cancellation?
Next Article
"Chris Bosh had a whole highlight reel of him photobombing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade!": The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees shares some hilarious moments shared with his Heat teammates
Latest Posts