“The way Red Bull do things is pretty reckless and ruthless” – George Russell relieved he’s part of the Mercedes family and not arch-rivals Red Bull

“The way Red Bull do things is pretty reckless and ruthless” – George Russell has been a part of the Mercedes family ever since he impressed Toto Wolff with a PowerPoint presentation.

George Russell is a star of the motorsports world, and he’s yet to take the giant steps. The giant step is of course his move to the Mercedes F1 team next season, alongside reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

It is with Mercedes where his career took off, winning GP3 in 2017 and Formula 2 the following season, both as part of a Mercedes contract. Since then, he has stepped up to F1, performing admirably for Mercedes-powered Williams.

Russell is glad he’s part of the ‘warm’ Russell family, and not the “ruthless” Red Bull one, by his own admission. And with his incredible talent, he is set to be a superstar of the Mercedes outfit.

“I think I’ve been really happy with how Mercedes has given me this opportunity to go out there and learn.

“Obviously, the way Red Bull do things is pretty reckless and ruthless at times, and that’s why I’m so grateful that I have had this opportunity to go out there and learn, build and develop.

“Every driver dreams of getting into Formula One and winning races from day one, but equally when you are going up against the best in the business, it sometimes doesn’t happen like that.

“I feel in such a stronger place right now that, even if I jump in and I’m a bit off the pace, I feel strong enough mentally to not let that affect me. I know I’ll get there.

“When I will get there, I don’t know yet, but I think I’m mature enough and old enough now to deal with that, whereas one or two years ago I probably wouldn’t have been.”

Also Read “I’m the oldie” – Lewis Hamilton ready to embrace the challenge George Russell will bring to Mercedes