“I’m the oldie” – Lewis Hamilton ready to embrace the challenge George Russell will bring to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is excited to welcome George Russell to Mercedes next season, having followed him in junior racing categories. He admits he’s impressed and is looking forward to Russell “bringing the heat”.

“I’ve watched a lot of the racing that he’s done, moves that he’s done. There’s no doubt that he’s incredibly talented.

“I’ve not looked into detail where he’s weak or… that’s not something I really put much energy towards. I just know he’s going to continue to get stronger even in these next nine races and next year again he’ll be bringing the heat, for sure.

“He’s a part of that younger group, I think the young talent that’s coming through is so great for the sport and it’s the future of the sport.

“I think new, fresh blood in our team is going to be great, obviously because I’m the oldie there. I think that definitely will energise the whole team, knowing that they have a new youngster coming through who’s super-hungry, driven and will be pushing the team forwards.”

Did Lewis Hamilton try to block George Russell to Mercedes?

It is no secret that Hamilton wanted Valtteri Bottas to continue at Mercedes beyond this season. That did not happen as George Russell impressed at Williams, but Hamilton clarifies he never once tried to clip Russell’s “wings”.

“That’s not really my style, I think. Ever since I joined this team, I remember joining in 2013 and I remember saying to Ross [Brawn, team principal] that I just want equal opportunity.

“That’s the most rewarding position to be in because if you do the work and you do succeed, then you know you’ve done your job against whoever it is at their best. Winning when someone’s wings are clipped, that’s not something that interests me.”

