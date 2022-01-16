The weirdest Formula 1 driver of all time: The monk who drove for Brabham in the 1970s

Take a look at the weirdest Formula 1 driver, who competed in Formula 1, hailed from a wealthy family, and is now living a quiet life.

Frederick “Rikky” Von Opel, the descendant of the founder of the German car manufacturer Opel and was the only driver of Liechtenstein nationality to have contested a Grand Prix, despite being actually born in the United States.

Not only did he drive for another country, but the national anthem he chose to play at the podium ceremony was German. He is the son of Fritz von Opel and great-grandson of Adam Opel, who founded the Opel company in the 19th century.

He started his racing career under a different name “Antonio Branco” in order to distinguish himself from his famous family and to be able to convince himself with his own achievements. After a year in Formula Ford, he switched to Formula 3 for two years from 1972.

#HappyBirthday Rikky von Opel, 74, the only #F1 driver from Liechtenstein, great-grandson of Adam Opel (1837-95), founder of the famous car maker. Rikky von Opel started 12 #F1 GPs in all, in Ensigns & Brabhams, & here he is in an Ensign N173 at Silverstone in ’73. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xnXmwFVzid — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) October 14, 2021

The weirdest Formula 1 driver of all time and his Formula 1 Journey

He won the title in the British Lombard North Formula 3 Series for Ensign Racing and dared to take the step into Formula 1 in the middle of the 1973 season with the team founded by Mo Nunn – for the British, this was to be the beginning of a nine-year adventure.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure

He started 25th on the grid for his maiden race with the Ensign N173 at the 1973 French Grand Prix but finished 15th, three laps behind the winner Ronnie Peterson.

He was able to start from position 21 at the following race at Silverstone, but he finished last — in 13th place, six circuits behind Peter Revson in the McLaren-Ford.

There was at least a gleam of hope for Opel’s Ensign alliance during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. He qualified in fourteenth place, ahead of Emerson Fittipaldi and Graham Hill. However, due to cracks in the chassis, team principal Mo Nunn had to withdraw the car on Sunday morning, forcing Opel to forfeit the German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring a week later.

He decided to stick with the team and the decision turned out to be a big mistake as the car was worse than the previous one. However, he decided to join Brabham and drive from Bernie Ecclestone’s team from the Spanish GP.

Rebirth with Brabham and Monk journey

The Brabham BT44-Cosworth did achieve two ninth finish places which was a big improvement over the Ensign. His teammate Carlos Reutemann won the race at Kyalami. After poor finishes, the team terminated Liechtensteiner’s contract.

On July 6, 1974, the forerunner of the French Grand Prix, the short motorsport career of Rikky of Opel ended and thus also the last appearance of a driver from the Principality of Liechtenstein in Formula 1.

Formula 1 drivers are expected to become commentators, financial investors, or even enjoy their rich lifestyle after their career ends but not for Rikky.

Rikky chose to become a monk and devoted himself entirely to meditation and prayer in Thailand. Far away from the public eye and media, the latest we know about him is that he celebrated his 70th birthday with his loved ones.