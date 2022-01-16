“It comes with a lot more pressure”- Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 and finished the season in the fifth position in the drivers’ standings with four podiums.

Carlos Sainz moved to the Scuderia from McLare in 2021 and had a pretty successful year. He finished the championship finishing fifth in the drivers’ standings and achieved four podiums. He also finished ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, who claimed the seventh position.

Despite his success, the Spaniard revealed that there is some additional stress that comes with being a Ferrari driver. “It comes with a lot more pressure,” he said.

“The role also comes with a bit of a busier schedule, being a Ferrari driver and having to have so many commitments. It does make the season a bit more packed, a bit more stressful, a bit more with extra pressure,” he further added.

Carlos Sainz is ready to face whatever comes in 2022

While it has been busy and stressful, the Spaniard acknowledged that driving for Ferrari feels like a dream come true. This makes the pressure easy to deal with.

He said, “it’s been fairly easy for me to keep reminding myself that I am achieving a dream. That is to drive for the best team in Formula 1, and the most historic team in Formula 1.”

“It’s a dream come true for me since I’m a kid, [to] be driving for Ferrari, and if I keep reminding myself [of] this kind of thing.”

“Then I actually go into the [race] weekend always excited, always with good energy, always trying to learn, trying to become better to make sure that, if the chance of fighting for a World Championship with Ferrari ever arrives, I’m going to be as prepared and as ready as possible,” he further added.

Moreover, he believes that all of this has prepared him for what comes in 2022. Sainz explained, “this has given me a good balance this year. It’s allowed me to make another little step as a driver, and to make me finish the season on a high, and now [I’m] ready to [face] whatever comes in 2022.”

