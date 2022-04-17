F1

“The work going in between the races is enormous”- Mercedes set to bring massive upgrades ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

"The work going in between the races is enormous"- Mercedes set to bring massive upgrades ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Warriors had Nikola Jokic in HELL!": Nuggets star seen ABSOLUTELY EXHAUSTED on bench during Warriors' rampage in game-1
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The work going in between the races is enormous"- Mercedes set to bring massive upgrades ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
“The work going in between the races is enormous”- Mercedes set to bring massive upgrades ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles insists that the entire outfit is working hard to make…