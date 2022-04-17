“Their desire to win and improve performance” – Otmar Szafnauer gives insight on similarities and differences between Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel

“Their desire to win and improve performance” – Former Aston Martin and current Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer lists down the difference between former world champs Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

Otmar Szafnauer can count himself as privileged to work with two great champions of the sport – Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso. While he worked with four-time champion Vettel in Aston Martin, he is currently guiding Alonso in Alpine.

Naturally, Szafnauer would be the right person to draw a comparison between the two, and how they stack up against each other. He answered this with a fascinating insight into a champion’s preparation…

“They are very similar. Different in personality, but similar in their requests to be able to go faster, about what they do.

“I think Sebastian has more detailed feedback, but Fernando focuses on those things that will give him more performance from the start, the big stuff, whereas Sebastian studies the big stuff and then gets into the details.

“There are differences, but their desire to win and improve performance is the same.”

For me, comparing Alonso with Vettel is a sad sacrilege. 👇👌 https://t.co/tIQUHNkspN — diablof1🐍 (@NatxoVillar) April 15, 2022

Will Fernando Alonso quit after this season?

Otmar also spoke in length about Alonso, and the qualities the two-champion possesses. The 40-year-old is expected to retire (again) in a season or two, but Alpine seem happy to continue with the driver who lost won them a world title.

“It’s the first time I’ve worked with him. I like the fact that he is ultra-competitive, he pushes to improve the car, but also to be faster, him and the people around him.

“He still has the hunger of champions, that’s something I love, and he’s also very talented. He gets a lap out of the car very quickly, possibly quicker than anyone I’ve worked with.

“It’s a talent that not many people have, he does. He’s also very good on Sundays, in the race. We have a great combination with Esteban, who is younger.”

