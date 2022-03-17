“You have #1 on your car” – Former champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso expect reigning champion Max Verstappen to face less pressure this season

“You have #1 on your car” – Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso are confident Max Verstappen will fair well as a defending champion this season.

Sebastian Vettel knows all about winning in Formula 1, ruling F1 with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.

So it is only prudent that he has advice for the next champion from Red Bull, Max Verstappen. There is a general impression that Verstappen will be under a lot of additional pressure being the defending champion. But Vettel tends to disagree.

“From what I remember, it is a boost. It takes a lot of weight off your shoulders, and it is a great feeling to start the season as a World Champion.

“You have the number one on your car, which is a privilege, and we would all like to be in that position. I didn’t see it as an extra burden, but a boost, and Max will probably feel the same.”

Fernando Alonso agrees with Vettel

Fernando Alonso, a fellow champion like Vettel (2005-2006), agrees with Vettel on the pressure bit. He expects Verstappen to have more fun than ever, and aim to win consecutive titles like him and Vettel.

“You start the season with less pressure because you have already accomplished one of your dreams. From now on, it is more fun and you go into the races knowing that you have already won the World Championship once.

“Of course, you always try to fight for the second title, but if anything, there will be less pressure on Max.”

