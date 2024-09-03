Theory Suggests Mark Webber Is Fighting for Vengeance Through Oscar Piastri

Debate ensued surrounding McLaren’s poor management of their drivers once again after the Lap 1 incident in the 2024 Italian GP. Oscar Piastri made a late lunge on Lando Norris which many presumed to be risky and necessary. The team did not intervene later either to try to maximize the Brit’s chances of winning the championship. However, F1 expert Peter Windsor suggests this scenario could be a result of Mark Webber’s involvement with Piastri’s career.

For the unaware, Mark Webber was a Red Bull driver and partnered Sebastian Vettel during his championship-winning run. The two went head to head as teammates when the German did not adhere to team Multi 21 team order and overtook Webber for a win. The Australian became the deputy at Red Bull and often was asked to make room for his teammate. In Cameron Cc’s latest podcast, Windsor suggested Webber might be stopping Piastri from making the same mistakes.

He said, “Mark went through this whole thing with Sebastian Vettel. Maybe Mark is making his mark on Lando, on how to race your teammate in this situation. We see now Oscar doing a few things that maybe Mark wishes he’d done when he was complaining dutifully to the Red Bull rules.”

McLaren also issued similar orders during the Italian GP. Norris was asked to adhere to Papaya rules which mean clean and fair racing. However, nothing came of it as the two were never close enough after the first lap incident. So from Piastri’s perspective, the Woking outfit has issued team orders both times in his favor. Webber could be fighting for vengeance vicariously. Moreover, the young Aussie has revealed the former F1 man helps him see things he doesn’t himself.

Oscar Piastri reveals Mark Webber’s valuable contribution to his racing career

Webber struck gold when he recognized the talents of Piastri during his F3 days. He has been his mentor and manager since. Together they’ve won both F3 and F2 championships. After making his way into F1, the former Red Bull man is often seen around the paddock and track to advise young Australian before he sets out for a race. He revealed the advice from Webber has helped him a lot and broadened his horizons.

As quoted by Autosport, he admitted, “His hindsight is my foresight in some ways. So, there’s been plenty of occasions, especially in the beginning of the year, where he’s come up with questions that haven’t even entered my mind. He’s just got that little bit of experience and added info that you can really learn a lot from and is useful. He’s still got a very keen eye for everything that I’m doing.”

The recent aggressive moves could be a result of Webber’s keen interest. However, all of it is speculative. Although, the Australian could very well use his past experiences to let his client know a trick or two out of being a second driver. With how the McLaren man has performed in his short F1 career, he’s anything but a deputy.