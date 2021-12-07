“There is a lot of respect between the teams” – Mercedes appeals to Red Bull to ensure a fair-and-clean season-finale at Abu Dhabi

“There is a lot of respect between the teams” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wants Red Bull to ensure a season-finale at Abu Dhabi without any controversy.

For only the second time in Formula 1’s seven-decade-old history, the drivers’ championship is tied before the last race. The points are level at an incredible 369.5, with challenger Max Verstappen holding a slight advantage over reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, courtesy of a better win record of 9-8 races this season.

If both drivers suffer a DNF at the Yas Marina Circuit, we will have a new winner in the sport. And this is precisely what has led Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to appeal to Red Bull to ensure a clean GP.

“I don’t think we need to keep a lid on it. The emotions are running very high.

“There is a lot of respect between the teams also for the achievements and that is why as long as we have a clean race, fighting for a drivers’ world championship in Abu Dhabi, it was a great season.”

Toto Wolff ‘understands’ Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was infuriated with the judgments that went against him during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Wolff understands where Verstappen is coming from, and believes both teams need to forget the shambolic events of Sunday, and start afresh in preparation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“It was very hard, very hard.

“In a way, I can understand that he is fighting for his first world championship and there was so much confusion also in the race and so many moments I would have judged as over the line.

“But I want to look at the race on Monday again in all calmness and reassess.”

