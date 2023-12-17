“There’s $100,000 Chips All Over”: ‘Amazed’ Las Vegas Local Reverses His Opinion on Formula 1 Grand Prix After Extravagant Event

The inaugural Las Vegas GP started on a woeful note after protests from the locals. The locals were irked that their pedestrian lives were halted due to the event. Famed F1 photojournalist Kym Illman even met one of the dissenters. However, the same fan, Vegas Pauly C was left impressed after he witnessed the event over the weekend.

He was quoted as saying, “I absolutely loved it! The first night, after the cancellation of the [event], the press said, – ‘It was the worst thing to ever happen, and the Casinos are all empty,’ – and I’m in the pit, and there are $100,000 chips all over the place. I have never seen a $100,000 chip!”

The iconic Vegas strip was decked in glitz and glamor due to the race weekend. According to him, the entire event was shrouded in criticism. However, in the end, the Las Vegas race weekend can be termed as a success.

There is no doubt that the entire race weekend witnessed many hiccups. Nevertheless, Formula 1 had one ace up its sleeve that saved the Grand Prix and the noses of all the promoters, organizers, and F1 itself.

Despite countless roadblocks, Las Vegas GP enthralls fans

Leading up to the Grand Prix, there were many rumors that the race was going to be canceled. Even on Practice day, the first session was suspended due to a dislodged drain cover. The delayed FP2 session was being run whilst fans who had paid for tickets were being evicted from the premises.

But when the race was run on the third day, all the combined misery of the two days was washed away. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen had a stunning race-long duel. There was plenty of action going around up and down the field. And the race itself was a very interesting prospect to see unfold.

The Vegas GP also set up some really tantalizing storylines for the fans to follow, heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi. For instance, after Leclerc’s P2, Ferrari and Mercedes went into the last race in a tight battle for P2 in the Constructors’ championship.

Alas, it was Mercedes who won the battle at Abu Dhabi. After a race-long scrap for the points, Sergio Perez’s 5-second penalty meant George Russell was elevated to the final podium place and snatched victory for Mercedes in the teams’ standings.