End of Mercedes and Max Verstappen’s Courtship as George Russell Set to Be Rewarded With New Contract

Toto Wolff never hid his desire to sign Max Verstappen. Throughout 2024, amid news of Lewis Hamilton’s departure and Red Bull’s internal struggles, Wolff kept flirting with the idea of bringing Verstappen to Mercedes, before eventually placing his faith in academy prodigy Kimi Antonelli instead. However, he never fully gave up on Verstappen.

There was even speculation that George Russell could be dropped to make way for the four-time world champion as Antonelli was Wolff’s clear choice for the future.

Wolff had admitted that Russell would be trusted to lead the team in Hamilton’s absence, but many in the F1 community believed he secretly longed to see Verstappen in Mercedes overalls. And with Red Bull’s technical issues worsening in 2025, the rumors only intensified.

However, recent reports suggest that Russell’s strong start to the year has changed Wolff’s stance. With three podiums in four races, the Briton is now set to extend his stay at Mercedes.

Russell’s contract was due to expire at the end of 2025, but Autosport revealed that Mercedes may offer him a two-year extension, with an option to continue until 2028. While specifics haven’t been disclosed, the deal could be worth $30 million per year.

If true, it would signal Wolff’s full trust in Russell.

Though it may not be a bumper long-term deal like those signed by Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris with Ferrari and McLaren, respectively, this move would clearly cement Russell as the team leader—something still up for debate in the other two drivers.

As for when this will be announced, it’s unclear. It’s not even certain whether Russell has put pen to paper.

But with Mercedes also looking to extend Antonelli‘s one-year deal soon, both extensions may be announced at the same time later in the season.

Russell and Mercedes fans, meanwhile, are relived. On social media, they expressed delight over the fact that Verstappen won’t be ousting a driver who has been with Mercedes since he was a junior driver.

“People who are dreaming of a Max to Merc move are going to be disappointed,” one Redditor commented on the news posted on the Formula 1 subreddit.

“Please just get it done so this BS some people are starting to bubble up about Verstappen replacing him goes away,” another fan wrote, citing how the rumors about Verstappen replacing Russell weren’t fair to the #63 driver.

After all, Russell has done everything in his power to show that he’s a valuable asset to Mercedes. Beating Hamilton throughout a season and getting the better of him in qualifying are no mean feats. So the rumors didn’t really do justice to Russell’s career with the Brackley-based squad so far.