Red Bull Ruled Out for Carlos Sainz as Verstappen Family Dubbed a Deal Breaker: “An Absolute Tragedy”

Since Ferrari confirmed that they will part ways with Carlos Sainz after this season, the Spaniard has been in the form of his life. The 29-year-old’s third-place finish in Japan last Sunday meant that he has finished on the podium in every race he has competed in this season. As a result of his current form, former F1 driver Damon Hill believes it would be a tragedy if the racer from Madrid does not secure a seat in 2025. Among all the teams that could potentially sign Sainz, Hill has ruled out Red Bull because of the Verstappen family.

As quoted by Ferrari News’ X handle, Hill said, “I think it would be an absolute tragedy if Carlos Sainz doesn’t find a top seat next year. He deserves to be in a top team. Look at his drive today. Mercedes is the only option. Red Bull won’t work with Max. The team is run by the Verstappen family“.

Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and since then, multiple experts have pointed out, and reports have suggested that the team develops its cars to suit the Dutchman’s strengths. Sainz would not want to find himself in such an environment as he would hope to be the number one driver himself.

With Lewis Hamilton replacing Sainz at Ferrari, Mercedes could be the most logical option for the Spaniard. Sainz could fancy competing against George Russell at the Silver Arrows to establish himself as the number one driver for the team. If Sainz does switch to Mercedes, it would be a straight swap between him and Hamilton. Meanwhile, even if Mercedes decides to sign another driver, Sainz’s current form suggests that he will not be short of suitors.

Carlos Sainz’s redemption season

Sainz has arguably been one of 2024’s best drivers and has outperformed Charles Leclerc every time they’ve dueled this season so far. Some experts also feel that he has outperformed the SF-24’s capabilities. He was right there to capitalize on Red Bull’s misery three weeks ago in Melbourne, when Verstappen DNFed and the Madrid-born driver ended up winning the Grand Prix.

When it comes to the battle between Sainz and Leclerc so far this season. the Spaniard seems to have the edge. So far, Sainz has registered three podiums while Leclerc has just managed two despite competing in an additional race (Sainz did not compete in Saudi Arabia).

It is this level of form that is likely to help Sainz receive several offers from teams in the coming months. One such side could be Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026. Reportedly, the Spaniard already has an offer from Sauber, owing to his Audi connection.

While Sainz may have this offer from Sauber, he will only hope to use this option as his last resort because the Swiss outfit is currently struggling at the back of the grid. And a three-time race winner like Sainz will not want to find himself in such a situation.