“There’s not long left”– Lando Norris could face a 10-place grid penalty if McLaren gives him a new ICE ahead of Mexico City GP

Lando Norris has revealed McLaren’s discussion over a potential engine change and grid penalty for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

After Daniel Ricciardo took his fourth power unit in Turkey, teammate Lando Norris guessed that his time to do the same was close. Of the eight Mercedes powered drivers on the grid, only Lando Norris and Lance Stroll are yet to take a fourth power unit this season.

Valterri Bottas has been hit the most with the engine penalties. He was currently on his sixth engine when only three were permitted last year. The 21-year old said, “It’s something that’s ongoing.”

“Nearly all the other Mercedes drivers have taken one. But it’s a conversation going on between our team and Mercedes as to what’s best before the end of the season, whether we do or we don’t, whether we take one now or before the end of the year.”

Daniel Ricciardo was given a back of the grid penalty for taking a fourth ICE and all the ancillary parts. However, if Norris took just a fresh ICE, he would drop back only 10 places, like Lewis Hamilton in Turkey.

Norris further explained, “Whether we do or we don’t, whether we take one now or later in the year, there’s not long left. We’ll be discussing that.”

Lando Norris awaits another close battle with Ferrari

Currently, McLaren is just three and a half points back in the fight for third in the Constructors’ standings, even though Ferrari outscored McLaren at the last two races.

Lando Norris is expecting another close battle at the Mexico City Grand Prix. He said, “We’ll have to wait and see. I’m just looking forward to getting back on track and driving on one of the more fun circuits of the season.”

“It’s very tricky because of the altitude and the way the car handles on this type of circuit—a good mix of slow, medium and high-speed corners.

“As expected, and as [it] has been all season, it’s going to be close between us [McLaren and Ferrari]. We’ll do our best to hopefully come out on top,” he concluded.

