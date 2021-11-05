F1

“There’s not long left”– Lando Norris could face a 10-place grid penalty if McLaren gives him a new ICE ahead of Mexico City GP

"There's not long left"– Lando Norris could face a 10-place grid penalty if McLaren gives him a new ICE ahead of Mexico City GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I am aware we’re hopefully going to the end"- Lewis Hamilton determined to finish remaining season without engine change
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"There's not long left"– Lando Norris could face a 10-place grid penalty if McLaren gives him a new ICE ahead of Mexico City GP
“There’s not long left”– Lando Norris could face a 10-place grid penalty if McLaren gives him a new ICE ahead of Mexico City GP

Lando Norris has revealed McLaren’s discussion over a potential engine change and grid penalty for…