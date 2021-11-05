“Carlos Sainz will never admit it on live television”: Lando Norris says that his teammate actually overtook the Spanish driver during their battle at the US Grand Prix

Lando Norris thinks that Daniel Ricciardo actually overtook Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari during their first lap battle at the US GP.

Two weeks ago at the US Grand Prix, the Ferraris and McLarens were locked in a tussle in the opening lap of the race. Sainz’s Ferrari and Ricciardo’s McLaren provided some fantastic wheel to wheel racing in those stages.

The Spaniard was forced wide by Ricciardo on Lap 1. He managed to stay ahead initially before giving his place back since he re-entered the track. Lando Norris thinks his McLaren teammate overtook Sainz before he was asked to give the place back.

Sainz was teammates with Norris at McLaren for two years before he left for Ferrari in 2021. The two share a close friendship off the track and like to play friendly pranks with one another.

Lando shared his thoughts on the Austin incident with Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Mexican GP. “Everyone says that Carlos gave the place to Daniel. But I think Daniel overtook him.”, said the 21-year-old. “He would never admit this on live television,” he cheekily added.

The Ferraris have been on us like a pair of Spider Monkeys, says Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren was running away with a lot more points than rivals Ferrari at the start of the season. However, the Maranello based team has caught up well and are now just 3.5 points behind them in the standings.

Daniel Ricciardo said in the interview that the Ferrari drivers have been on their tails as a “couple of spider monkeys”. The driver from Perth expects another close battle with the Scuderia at this week’s race in Mexico City.

“I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin, although having not raced there last year, it’s hard to say where we’ll truly be in terms of performance,” said Ricciardo.

