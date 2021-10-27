“There’s still some work to do but I’m getting closer”: W Series Champion speaks up about her dream of racing in Formula 1

2021 W-Series Champion Jamie Chadwick feels she is getting closer to competing in Formula 1 but admits there is still work to be done.

Jamie Chadwick retained her Championship crown last weekend after winning both races at the COTA in Austin. She earned the $5oo,ooo reward that came with winning the title and feels like she is one step closer to her dream.

W-Series is an initiative taken to help women climb the ladder in motorsports. It is a path for them to reach Formula 1, which is considered the pinnacle, when it comes to racing. The 23 year old British driver aims to become the first female Formula 1 driver since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

“It’s still the ultimate goal. Still a lot that I need to achieve before I can get there. But it definitely feels a step closer after this weekend.” Chadwick said.

The Williams academy driver also collected 15 points in her super license that will further help her in her path to F1. She now has 25 points, which will allow her to take part in Friday practice sessions.

It’s time to move on to bigger and better things, says Jamie Chadwick

The British driver won W-Series for the first time in 2019. She was to return in 2020 for the same but the season got cancelled due the Covid 19 pandemic. After a year’s hiatus, she won the title once again 2021 for Veloce racing.

However, Jamie Chadwick says she is unlikely to return to W-Series for a 3rd time in 2022. “I feel like I’ve achieved what I can achieve in the series. I want to use the platform it’s given me to go on to bigger and different things.” she said.

“It’s not confirmed or not committed to anything just yet. Some plans will come into place. Hopefully we can go on to use the series as a platform that it is.”

Current Williams and future Mercedes F1 driver George Russell also took time to congratulate her in Texas after her win. Chadwick is seen as a pioneer in motorsports for women around the globe. She has put in consistently good performances throughout her career and a lot of people hope to see her in an F1 car soon.

