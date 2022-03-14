“They are quick, you see that in the long run”– Max Verstappen excited to have faster Ferrari in opposition

Max Verstappen talks about the prowess of Ferrari ahead of the 2022 season and is excited about them getting above in the competition.

Ferrari has been highly rated ahead of this season as their pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain was successful. Mercedes and Red Bull have even considered them the best team on the grid right now.

Many claims that the improvement in engines have made the Maranello based team a genuine contender this year. However, Ferrari avoids submerging in its hype and denying any escalation in capabilities.

On the other hand, even Max Verstappen is impressed with Ferrari. The Dutchman claimed that he could see from where Ferrari is coming this year, and he wishes to match them.

“They look strong, very solid, just decent,” said Verstappen. “They are quick, you see that in the long run, short-run and I think that is good for Formula 1.”

“We all know where they are coming from the last two years, so I hope we can match them or be close to them. We will find out in Q3.”

Max Verstappen is confident about Red Bull

Meanwhile, Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull that ties him with them until 2028. He was then asked whether he has a clause to detach himself from Red Bull if they don’t meet his standards.

Verstappen replied that this deal is also like the previous deal. Last year Horner revealed that Verstappen had a performative clause that allowed him to leave the team if they did poorly. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old claims he trusts the team to give the best product.

“A bit like my previous deal, there was also a few unknown things. But I trust the team that everything will be fine because they have shown before that they can handle these situations really well.”

A triple threat title race?

Red Bull and Mercedes, like every other year, are expected to compete for the title. But the resurgence of Ferrari is signalling towards a multi-polar title race.

There have been talks about Mercedes laying an underwhelming product this year. Many don’t believe that Mercedes are struggling. And it’s valid too. Mercedes have reported problems with their cars before the season starts over the years.

Yet, the Brackley based team annihilates every other team once the championship unfolds.

