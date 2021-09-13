“They both did what they had to do”– Fernando Alonso gives his verdict on Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton collision

“They both did what they had to do”– Fernando Alonso gives his verdict on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collision in Italy.

The Italian Grand Prix took a controversial turn when the two world title protagonists- Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen- collided, resulting in a DNF for both of them.

Fernando Alonso, who was competing against the duo on Sunday, has judged the collision and remarks that they both did what they had to amidst the intensity of the competition..

🚨 | NEW: Incredible footage of the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in today’s F1 race pic.twitter.com/QKGPF67Ymb — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) September 12, 2021

“They are two champions who always fight on the limit. I’ve just seen the incident, and it seems that their position in relation to the kerb was unfortunate,” said Alonso to Motorsport.com.

“I think Lewis tried to go wide in the first corner to force Max to cut the corner. Max didn’t cut the corner, he stayed on the outside, but then couldn’t do the second corner on the inside.”

“They both did what they had to do, they were both racing and it wasn’t much different to the five or six incidents we saw at the start.”

A war of words

After the end of the Italian Grand Prix, both parties defended their positions, where Verstappen accused Hamilton of not giving enough space. At the same time, the Briton claimed Verstappen should have yielded instead of showing aggression.

But amidst all of this, Halo was the biggest saviour, as the accident could have turned into a fatal accident, as Verstappen’s one of the rear tyres could have landed on Hamilton’s head if Halo wasn’t there.

The halo literally saved Lewis Hamilton’s life today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tRxWNCRhzX — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 12, 2021

Despite it, Hamilton obtained a sour back, but a previous injury was avoided. Toto Wolff himself said that Halo saved Hamilton’s life on Sunday.