“The Halo definitely saved Lewis’s life today”– Toto Wolff on Red Bull getting wings over seven-time world champion

“The Halo definitely saved Lewis’s life today”– Toto Wolff on Red Bull flying over him after collision with Max Verstappen.

The halo is termed a revolutionary safety invention in Formula 1’s history; since its introduction, it has saved multiple lives during racing incidents, and in the Italian GP, Lewis Hamilton got saved by Halo from a potentially fatal injury.

After turn 1, both Verstappen and Hamilton collided with each other, which led Verstappen’s car to go airborne, and it flew over Hamilton and landed on his car, leaving Halo as a barrier between the bottom of Red Bull car and Hamilton’s head.

After watching it, even Toto Wolff believes that the halo has saved Hamilton’s life at Monza and admits that it would have been a horrible accident.

“The Halo definitely saved Lewis’s life today,” said Wolff. “It would have been a horrible accident that I don’t want to even think about if we wouldn’t have had the Halo.”

Verstappen has officially been awarded a three-place grid penalty for the incident, which he will serve in the upcoming Russian Grand Prix.

BREAKING: Max Verstappen has been handed a 3-place grid penalty at the #RussianGP for causing a collision in Sunday’s race at Monza #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/A3aCvYd7hg — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

They need to give space to each other

Wolff believes that both the drivers need to take the competition a notch down and give more room to each other and avoid crashes like these or the one from Silverstone.

“Both of them need to leave space for each other, race each other hard but avoid accidents,” said Wolff. “It was good fun until now but we have seen a Halo that saved Lewis’s life today and Max had this heavy impact in Silverstone and we don’t want to come to a situation to intervene when somebody gets really hurt.”