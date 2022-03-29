“They do it for fun, I do it for fun, we all do it for fun”– Shaquille O’Neal gives hilarious interview to Martin Brundle before the start of German Grand Prix 2001 race

Shaquille O’Neal was a star attraction during the German Grand Prix 2001, and how he ended up giving one of the funniest interviews ever.

The 2001 season was a land-slide championship victory for Michael Schumacher. However, coming to the 2001 German Grand Prix, he had little luck.

But that event was hardly about Schumacher. One of the biggest talking points of that event was Shaquille O’Neal adding buzz to the race by attending it.

Back then, Martin Brundle still used to interview key people before the race, and this time he desperately looked to extract some words from the NBA Legend. O’Neal was standing at the end of the grid, along with former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone when Brundle reached there.

At first, the Lakers legend snubbed Brundle. But when the former was informed that the interviewer was from ITV, O’Neal stopped to give him his answers.

Brundle initially asked how the Lakers star was doing. The Big Diesel replied: “I’m doing pretty good. I’m just here to meet the world’s best racers.”

Brundle further asked O’Neal, “Well, you’ve been voted as an MVP in the States. You’re like the world champion of the basketball, yeah?” The Big Daddy said, “Yes, I am, I won my second title. I’m here today to watch the world’s best racers.”

Who were paid more in 2001? F1 drivers or NBA stars? Shaquille O’Neal answers

After O’Neal told his ulterior motive to Brundle twice about why he was there to watch the F1 race, the TV presenter asked him rather an inappropriate question, at which Ecclestone seemed to get agitated.

Brundle asked the NBA star who he thinks receives more money in their profession- F1 drivers or NBA stars? In response, the Big Diesel said something really unrelated, which might give anyone a few chuckles.

“Actually I am not sure. But they do it for fun, I do it for fun and we do it for fun,” said O’Neal. “I am just here to have a good time and talk about my new album ‘Shaq O’Neal presents simple friends’.”

“And my new book that’ll be released in Germany just called ‘Shaq talks back’,” he added. Here Ecclestone interrupted and remarked that Brundle had to stand on his toes throughout the interview.

Meanwhile, the ex F1 boss also claimed that O’Neal is like his brother.

