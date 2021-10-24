“Shaquille O’Neal was as tall as Lewis Hamilton on that podium”: Fans react hilariously as Lakers legend presents winners trophy to Max Verstappen in Austin after an uproarious entry

Shaquille O’Neal visits the Circuit of the Americas to facilitate the podium winners of the US Grand Prix; fans react hilariously to his entry.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most prominent American celebrities to visit the US Grand Prix this weekend, as F1 returned after a year-long hiatus.

Despite the abundance of celebrities at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), The former Lakers star took the whole event by a laughing storm. The 49-year-old O’Neal entered the grandstand in an EPIC longhorn car.

O’Neal was holding the Grand Prix winner trophy, which he was supposed to hand over to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the race after tiresome 56 laps long tussle.

However, the show wasn’t limited till here. The Lakers legend then stood alongside the three drivers on the podium, giving a rather funny sight to the fans.

Despite Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez standing on the podium, they were still smaller than O’Neal in height, leaving fans in hysteria, and obviously, social media erupted.

Shaquille O’Neal está mas alto que Hamilton sin podio. pic.twitter.com/sQHSWdYfLa — 【 #AlertaF1 】 (@AlertaF1) October 24, 2021

congratulations to Shaquille O’Neal for winning the United States Grand Prix! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VuSyvB0pF5 — jamesh 🎃 (@jameshify) October 24, 2021

Simply sublime drive from Shaquille O’Neal today to take tied 2nd with Hamilton! Verstappen had a bit too much, but nobody else had an answer for the Shaq Attack pic.twitter.com/3lNHn9GlZg — Motorsport Banter (@MSportBanter) October 24, 2021

Shaquille O’Neal and Christian Horner also prompted Twitter to reacts

O’Neal was also spotted at the start of the race chatting with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and it took only a few moments for fans to circulate photos on Twitter. However, over here also for the fans, the height comparison between the two was their major talking point.

I need a picture with him and Yuki tho https://t.co/ZbgC85ydPA — Mother, Daughter and House of Mugler🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@virago19_) October 24, 2021