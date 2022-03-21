“They had quite a pace advantage”– Mercedes star George Russell admits Haas has a lot of pace this year

George Russell, talking about his own team’s predicaments, claims that Haas has got a fast car for this year as observed in Bahrain.

It took 28 races for Haas to score points once again. This year, the American team looks like a dark horse, which can upset the giants above in the ladder.

Who would have thought three months that Haas would challenge Lewis Hamilton on the road? But the Briton faced a tough challenge from the homecoming king Kevin Magnussen.

Therefore, talking about his own team’s predicaments, Russell talks about the superiority of Haas. According to him, the last-placed team of 2021 have received a massive speed boost this year.

“The only person I overtook was Kevin in the Haas and I think they had quite a pace advantage,” Russell said. “I mean, it felt relatively good and easier to follow, but obviously the cars are much heavier and Bahrain is always a tricky race with the surface temperature.”

Russell finished P4 in the race. Meanwhile, Magnussen from Haas got an impressive P5 finish for Haas. Something they would have only dreamt about last year.

George Russell will get used to roller-coaster Mercedes

When asked about the extreme bounces, W13 gives due to the porpoising. Russell replied that he would get accustomed to the roller-coaster Mercedes car.

“The adrenalin is still running at the moment but probably later,” replied Russell when asked whether he’ll need headache tablets because of car bouncing.

“It’s not very pleasant but you just get on with it because it’s more annoying because you know it’s compromising your lap time. But it’s like riding a roller coaster, you get used to it.”

Mercedes set for a resurgence

Mercedes is not a contender for a win, but the Brackley-based team is totally eyeing a comeback ahead of the next races. The team officials have admitted that they would be looking at how to improve the car and add pace to it.

Really strong team result today after a difficult week. We know we have work to do, but if we keep pushing this hard I know we’ll get there. Congrats on the podium @LewisHamilton. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Y6QW6nFeXp — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 20, 2022

Mercedes is still very fast on the corners. They are losing massive pace on the straights due to the porpoising. The championship battle will get even spicier if Mercedes finds an antidote to it.

Many believe that the world champions will manage o find a solution by the end of the next two-three races. It only remains to be seen whether Mercedes would be able to pull it or would it be an end of an era?

