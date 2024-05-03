mobile app bar

“They Need to Get Jobs”: Journo Calls Out American Congress’ Double Standards Over Andretti Support

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mario Andretti visited Capitol Hill earlier this week to talk to American lawmakers and get their support in his bid to enter the F1 grid. A day later, it was reported that 12 members of the US Congress sent a letter to Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, demanding an explanation behind F1’s rejection of Andretti’s proposal to join the sport. Now, American sports journalist Spencer Hall calls out the Congress on what he feels is hypocrisy.

On the ESPN Unlapped Podcast, Hall pointed out that American leagues like the NFL and MLB are historically notorious for being a closed shop. Yet, the lawmakers diverted their focus to Andretti’s F1 rejection instead.

“It’d be interesting if they would apply the same scrutiny to NFL, MLB, or College Athletics for that matter.”

The ESPN journalist criticized the move, insisting that it lacked integrity and even joked that a few ‘free race tickets’ would settle the matter anyway. Hall added,

Yeah, they need to get jobs, that’s what they need to get.” 

F1 rejected Andretti’s bid to become the 11th member of the grid because they felt that the American outfit won’t add enough value. The FIA approved this move but FOM (Formula One Management) and the sport’s 10 existing teams were not in favor of having them in the sport.

However, the Congressmen who sent the letter to Liberty Media’s CEO have alleged potential violations of anti-trust and anti-competition laws. Liberty Media, being an American company is governed by the Sherman Antitrust law, which could end up helping Andretti join F1 in the near future.

Andretti piles the pressure on F1 amid US Congress interference

In the light of the letter sent to Liberty Media, Andretti Global came on to social media to show their appreciation for the backing they received from the US Congress. In that letter, 3rd May was reportedly the deadline for a response from F1.

Mario Andretti resorting to taking help from politicians should not come as a surprise, though. The 1978 F1 World Champion created a legacy in the world of motorsports, continued by his sons and extended family. Not only did he become a household name in motor-racing, but also in American pop-culture.

Andretti going political to get his way highlights his continued commitment to the team’s F1 project. It also shows the influence Mario and his family has on the government of a country F1 has invested heavily in.

On the other hand, this arm-twisting maneuver could end up being counterproductive for the 84-year-old. With sustained pressure, he runs the risk of irking F1 into permanently blocking Andretti’s entry into the grid.

