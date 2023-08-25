Splurging $5,400,000 on Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton to Receive 2 Limited Edition ‘Priceless’ IWC Timepieces

Lewis Hamilton decided to splash $5,400,000 to get his hands over one of the most prestigious Mercedes machines of this century, the AMG ONE. After having spent so much on the car, Hamilton will also be given an IWC watch that is priceless, according to Riccardo Soliani Brivio on LinkedIn. As only a handful of them are made, others won’t be able to purchase the same in the market.

Swiss watchmaker IWC, based on Schaffhausen has an almost two-decade-long partnership with Mercedes AMG which started back in 2004. Both regarded as engineering marvels, their partnership has been a celebrated one and IWC has found a way to keep its millionaire customers happy.

Hamilton, who spent millions on Mercedes AMG cars, also owns numerous IWC timepieces and has also been a part of this luxury treatment. Being a driver for the Mercedes AMG F1 team, the seven-time world champion has also been a poster boy for IWC for a long time now.

Lewis Hamilton is a part of IWC’s elite customers

Hamilton bought a $2.9 million AMG ONE, the flagship Mercedes car for himself and his father. With two cars at their disposal, the Hamilton family can now have two priceless IWC Big Pilot’s Constant Force Tourbillon Edition watches.

This watch has a 46.2 mm case based on a classic BP design. It has a large dial opening with its oversized diamond-shaped crown. Interestingly, only 275 AMG ONEs will be made, but this special edition of the IWC watch will be made even less than that.

As this unique and mesmerizing watch powered by the Caliber 94800 engine is strictly for AMG ONE owners and is not available on the market, therefore, it is priceless. One can only get their hands on one if they have Mercedes AMG’s latest hypercar in their garage.

Who else can have this IWC watch?

Apart from Lewis Hamilton, former Mercedes drivers such as Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas got one AMG ONE each and hence can have the IWC watches too. The German automakers allowed the former drivers to have the car as a departing gift from the Silver Arrows.

As Bottas recently showed off his car on Twitter, current Mercedes driver George Russell too wants to get his hand on one. Therefore, it will not be surprising if the IWC Force Tourbillon AMG ONE edition ends up with Russell too.

Given how the AMG ONE is a rare and extremely powerful car from Mercedes, this edition of the IWC watch brings an equal amount of exclusivity.