“They Screwed Up Pretty Much:” Jos Verstappen Speaks About Red Bull’s Downfall

Based on the high standards Max Verstappen set in 2023, his last race win in the current campaign came a lifetime ago. The Dutchman last won in Spain seven races ago and has collected only two podium places since then. This has greatly upset Max’s father, Jos.

Although there was a belief around the paddock that Red Bull had recognized the trouble areas and were working to rectify their mistakes, the results of the first two practice sessions of the Singapore GP suggest otherwise. Due to Red Bull’s current form, Jos has expressed concern about his son potentially losing out on winning his fourth F1 title.

As quoted by F1 Maximaal, he then added, “Of course, things haven’t been going so well lately, so we hope that they can turn it around a bit and get a good result. Yes, always. Of course, you want to win. Certainly, if you look at how it went at the beginning of the season and how it is going now, then they really messed it up.”

Melihat putranya kelelahan menggendong tim, Jos Verstappen memperingatkan Red Bull untuk berkaca pada diri mereka sendiri yang sudah tak cicipi kemenangan dalam lima balapan beruntun. Menurutnya Max sudah melakukan segalanya yang dia bisa, tapi mobilnya sudah tidak mampu… pic.twitter.com/JB9A3cVhPJ — F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) August 26, 2024

Jos believes that with seven races remaining, including this weekend’s Singapore GP, a 59-point advantage necessarily isn’t enough to win the championship.

With results not falling Red Bull’s way, they’ve already lost the lead in the constructor’s table. And with Red Bull already having lost their lead in the Constructors Championship, Jos is concerned that his son is at risk of losing out the lead in the Drivers’ standings as well.