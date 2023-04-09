“They Were Fighting a Lot”: Max Verstappen & Sister Revisit Hidden Trauma as Jos Verstappen-Sophie Kumpen Divorce Leaves Lasting Wounds

Max Verstappen’s formative years have been the subject of much speculation and fascination. With a father who is a renowned F1 driver and a plethora of stories detailing his upbringing, it’s no surprise that Max’s early days are an open book. However, beneath the surface lies a heart-wrenching story that sheds light on the difficult reality of growing up in a broken home.

In a recent ViaPlay docu-series that delves into Max’s life, he and his sister open up about the painful aftermath of their parents’ divorce. Despite Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen’s cordial relationship now, the road to get there was far from easy. Max and his sister provide an emotional glimpse into what it was like growing up amidst the fallout of their parents’ separation.

Although Max’s father was a significant figure in his childhood, the reason for this was not solely due to his F1 career. Rather, it was because Max’s mother was no longer in the picture following the heartbreaking divorce. Max was left to be raised by his father, who also trained him for the cut-throat world of motorsports.

Max Verstappen and his sister reveal the honest truth

Victoria Verstappen recently shared her thoughts on what her parents’ divorce meant for her and her brother Max. “We were so young and everything went so fast. They were fighting a lot then at the end, they were like it’s better to separate.”

As a result, Max went to live with their father, while Victoria stayed with their mother. This was a strategic decision that unfortunately caused the siblings to be torn apart. Victoria lamented, “It’s hard because you’re brother and sister and you don’t grow up together. I missed him when I was younger.”

Vividly remembering the sense of loss and confusion he felt as a child, Max Verstappen also admitted to being deeply impacted by the split.“I was nine years old. It’s not a nice age because you realize everything. That family feeling is gone, you know, it’s like broken.”

Although it took a significant toll on the family, they were eventually able to repair old wounds. While the family is not entirely “fixed,” they have managed to find some semblance of peace and harmony.

Through Max’s candid reflections, we come to understand the impact that his parents’ divorce had on his childhood. The pain, confusion, and instability that accompanied this period of his life were palpable. However, Max’s resilience and determination to succeed shine through, as he continues to pursue his passion and succeed at the highest level of motorsports.