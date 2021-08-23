“They’re not here to mess around” – George Russell issues Williams challenge to Alfa Romeo and Haas

“They’re not here to mess around” – George Russell is hopeful Williams will finish P8 ahead of Alfa Romeo and Haas this season.

Williams is one of the iconic outfits in the sport but has struggled massively over the last few years. Finishing bottom last season was painful, but there’s hope now, with a new team in charge after the takeover by Dorilton Capital.

One sub-entity which has not struggled is George Russell, who has been highly impressive, over-performing the car. And he is confident the team will get back to its highs gradually, irrespective of him staying or moving on to Mercedes.

“The team mean business at the moment, they’re not here to mess around. They’re here to push this car, this team back up the grid.

“They’ve done everything that’s necessary to do that. I think it’s showing. There’s been so little that we could have been between last year and this year.

“Everything behind the scenes, improvement in procedures, equipment and infrastructure, everything, the team spirit within the team, has led to this increased performance.

“There’s a really great spirit here at the moment. The team really is going places. Regardless, if I stay or if I go, people recognise it.”

Let’s get back to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/jIGGpP5LNZ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 23, 2021

Williams eager to beat Alfa Romeo

The team had zero points until the Hungarian Grand Prix, where both Russell and Nicholas Latifi opened their accounts. Williams now find themselves in P8, and that is where Russell feels they deserve to be, ahead of Alfa Romeo and Haas.

“I want to bring this team up to eighth in the Constructors’ because that’s what I feel we’ve got a chance of fighting for. We don’t deserve to finish last in the Constructors’ Championship.

“If we finished eighth that would be fair. If we were to finish ninth, I think that’d also be fair.”

