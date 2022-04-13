“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title

“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber is concerned former team Red Bull have “mice in the machinery” but expects them to fight back against table-toppers Ferrari.

Mark Webber helped Red Bull to four world titles from 2010 to 2013 – the energy drink company’s first-ever glory in F1. Since then, the only title they’ve won is last season, Max Verstappen de-throning Lewis Hamilton.

But the Dutchman’s own defence seems difficult now, with Ferrari and Charles Leclerc running away with the championship already, winning in Bahrain and Australia.

Webber is concerned with Verstappen’s car breaking down in both those races, and the significant number of points they are losing out to Ferrari.

“We saw after Bahrain when they had the double non-finish there, there was a glimpse then of something not acceptable, off the back of a world championship. We need to be coming out of the gate stronger.

“Of course, the speed’s there. They are strong enough but not strong enough to win the race [in Australia].

“But when you hemorrhage 18 points and maybe the fastest lap and all the rest of it, they are big points down the drain, huge points.

“And Leclerc is doubling down – another victory, another fastest lap, so tricky for them [Red Bull]. It’s a long season. Red Bull are not going anywhere in a hurry, but these points are going to be tricky to get back.”

Max Verstappen has DNF’s in two of the three races this season 💀 pic.twitter.com/fyapdlaghb — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 10, 2022

Will Ferrari beat Red Bull to 2022 world title?

As of now, it looks like Ferrari, and not Red Bull will break Mercedes’ dominance of eight seasons. Webber is concerned, no wonder, especially with sister team AlphaTauri also facing the same issues with Red Bull Powertrains.

“Also, we have to look at AlphaTauri. They had a ropey start in terms of reliability, both in Bahrain and Saudi, so there are some mice in the machinery.

“Red Bull, at Milton Keynes, they’re going to have to work hard, of course. They’re not shy of putting a shift in.

“But I tell you what, the Prancing Horse are well down the road at the moment. They have got the wind in their sails.”

Read More “Red Bull has to sort out the technical problems as quickly as possible”- Former F1 driver urges Max Verstappen to be patient amid recent struggles with the Red Bull power unit