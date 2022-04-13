F1

“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title

"They're not shy of putting a shift in" - Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I had to tell him he was not gonna defeat Brock Lesnar" - Roman Reigns had a shocking reaction to being booked by WWE to lose against Brock Lesnar
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"They're not shy of putting a shift in" - Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title
“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber optimistic Red Bull will fix reliability issues and fight Ferrari hard for title

“They’re not shy of putting a shift in” – Mark Webber is concerned former team…