“Red Bull has to sort out the technical problems as quickly as possible”- Former F1 driver urges Max Verstappen to be patient amid recent struggles with the Red Bull power unit

Timo Glock calls for Max Verstappen to be patient with Red Bull amid engine issues that made him retire in two out of three races this year.

After a glorious 2021 campaign which saw Max Verstappen win his first World Title, his 2022 season has gone off to a rocky start. The major reason behind that has been reliability issues with the Red Bull engine.

Honda left them and F1 after the end of last season and they haven’t coped with the change well. In terms of pace, they’re close to Ferrari, but durability has been their true Achilles heel.

Verstappen was forced to retire his car at the season opener in Bahrain, and once again in Melbourne last weekend. He won the race in Jeddah in between, but going point-less in those two races has seen him tumble down to sixth in the drivers’ standings.

After the Australian GP, Verstappen fumed at the ‘unacceptable’ retirement, in a race where P2 was a guarantee for him. He recently signed a bumper contract with Red Bull that sees him stay in Milton-Keynes till 2028 at least.

Recent events however, have led to people wondering if he’s patient enough to stick with a team that cannot provide him with a Title winning car.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen aren’t used to the problems they are facing, feels Glock

Glock spent a total of six seasons in F1, and has three podium finishes to his name. He wrote in Sky Germany, that he expects Verstappen to be patient with the issues he’s facing.

Red Bull are in unfamiliar territory with the number of retirements they facing and it’s up to them to resolve this as soon as possible.

“There you have to sort out the errors. Red Bull is not used to that,” he said. “In recent years, the team has not had any technical problems. It is necessary to analyze why this is the case.”

“Still, it’s a worst-case scenario because they’re already losing too many points early in the season. Of course, Max Verstappen also reacted very annoyed to this topic and now threatens to lose patience.”

“But he must have it. He has a car that works well and with which he can fight for the championship. But for that, Red Bull has to sort out the technical problems as quickly as possible,” the German added.

