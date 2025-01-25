mobile app bar

“This F**king Prost Is an A**hole”: Abuse in Home Country Forced Alain Prost to Leave France

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alain Prost (France McLaren TAG Porsche)

Alain Prost (France McLaren TAG Porsche) | Credits: IMAGO / Ferdi Hartung

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna’s rivalry in the late 1980s and early ’90s was the hottest topic of discussion amongst the F1 community. Prost was often deemed as the ‘villain’ by the media owing to Senna’s immense popularity as a gifted talent in the sport. However, even before his tussle with the Brazilian developed, he had to face abuse in his home country.

Despite being one of the most talented Frenchmen to grace F1, Prost did not find a lot of affection in France. The four-time champion once recalled an incident at a gas station where one attendant unknowingly abused him.

“I stopped at the station [after a race], and the guy was there, he recognized me, I thought he recognized me. He said, ‘Oh I saw the race, and I was very upset,” Prost said in a conversation with Nico Rosberg back in 2021. The person did not recognize that he was talking to Prost.

“He said, ‘You know this f**king Prost is an a**hole”, he added. Naturally, he did not feel great about this incident. Prost told Rosberg how this was the primary reason why he decided to leave France and move to another country.

It was quite ironic that the driver they hated so much went on to become the most successful French F1 driver ever, and the only World Champion to date.

Prost is grateful there was no social media in the ’80s

Rosberg highlighted another extreme incident that Prost faced in France. People set his cars on fire in front of his house besides also abusing him. Prost never understood why there was so much hate against him, despite him being on the right side, often during his skirmishes with Senna.

He highlighted that he was very straightforward in his responses, which may have worked against him by stimulating the negativity amongst the fans. He told Rosberg that it was great that they never had social media back then. “It would have been a disaster”, he said.

When Rosberg asked how he dealt with these extreme situations, Prost said he surrounded himself with his loved ones, as they were the ones who understood his perspective truly. While it was a mentally difficult challenge, the Frenchman held his nerve to keep pushing towards glory and not lose his way.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1400 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these